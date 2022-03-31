Jim Jordan: Dems, Big Tech, Media ‘All Colluded’ to Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Thursday, in reaction to major media outlets confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop and emails revealing his business dealings, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took aim at big tech, the Democratic Party and the media for their effort to suppress initial reporting.

Jordan argued they “all colluded to keep critical information from the American people” leading up to the presidential election involving Hunter Biden’s father, President Joe Biden. The Ohio Republican advised that there would be an investigation into Facebook and Twitter for suppressing the information.

“[D]id the media and social media suppress the Hunter Biden story deliberately?” Fox Business Network “Varney & Company” host Stuart Varney asked.

“Yeah, well, of course, they did,” Jordan replied. “I mean, look, the laptop was real, the emails were real, the eye witness, Tony Bobulinski, was real. The only thing fake a year and a half ago was the news.”

“Big tech, big Democrat Party and big media all colluded to keep critical information from the American people in the run-up to the most important election we have — the presidential election,” he continued. “So, we’re launching an investigation because the real thing here was how Facebook and Twitter suppressed this information. What did they know; who were they talking to? That’s what our letters that just went out today to Facebook and Google are saying — tell us … what you knew, who you were talking with, why you made this decision because we now know, according to the Post, according to the New York Times, something we knew a year and a half ago, that this stuff was as real as it gets.”

