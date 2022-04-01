Maher: ‘Looks Like the Left-Wing Media Just Buried’ Hunter Laptop Story ‘Because It Wasn’t Part of Their Narrative’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while The New York Post‘s Hunter Biden story should have been taken with a grain of salt, “It didn’t take two years.” And it seems like “the left-wing media just buried the story because it wasn’t part of their narrative and that’s why people don’t trust the media.”

Maher said The New York Post “got ahold of what was in the computer, and — because The New York Post is a Republican paper. And The New York Times and The Washington Post are the Democrat papers. That’s where we are again, kind of. And the Republican paper — Twitter wouldn’t — canceled their account. You can’t even report on this story, and now, two years later, The New York Times and The Washington Post have come around to say, okay, there was something there. Now, what I said at the beginning, how it came to them? It came to them through Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon. So, yes, of course, when Rudy Giuliani says, I’ve got some evidence, you take that with a giant thing of salt. But not two years. It didn’t take two years. It looks like the left-wing media just buried the story because it wasn’t part of their narrative and that’s why people don’t trust the media.”

