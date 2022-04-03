Ron Klain: Joe Biden Is ‘Confident’ Hunter Biden Didn’t Break the Law

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden was “confident” his son Hunter Biden did not break the law.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “We know the Justice Department is intensifying its investigation into Hunter Biden, the president’s son. I assume the president has had no contact with the Justice Department about that?”

Klain said, “Neither the president nor any of us at the White House has had contact with the Justice Department about that.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “Is the president confident Hunter Biden didn’t break the law?”

Klain said, “Of course, the president is confident that his son didn’t break the law. But most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.”

Stephanopoulos said, “The Washington Post also reported on deals that Hunter Biden had with the Chinese energy company. They paid 4.8 million dollars to entities controlled by Hunter and the president’s brother. Is the president confident his family didn’t cross any ethical lines?”

Klain said, “George, the president is confident his family did the right thing. Again, I want to be clear. These are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. They certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

