FNC’s John Roberts Asks Tom Cotton if KBJ ‘Nazi’ Comment Was ‘a Bridge Too Far?’  

Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports,” anchor John Roberts asked Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) if his comment that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson would have defended Nazis at the Nuremberg Trials was a “bridge too far.”

Tuesday on the Senate floor, Cotton said, “The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.”

Roberts said, “Again, she was in the federal public defenders’ office. At that point, she did not get to pick and choose her clients. This really is a matter of due process, and I’m wondering, why make that link between Judge Jackson and the Nazis and the Nuremberg trial?”

Cotton said, “So, John, when she was in the Federal Public Defenders’ office, she was assigned four cases involving terrorists. But one of those she was in private practice, and two more matters signed Friends of the Court Briefs, she was advocating on behalf of Guantanamo terrorists. Three cases in which she voluntarily advocated for the terrorists at Guantanamo Bay in which, she accused American soldiers of committing war crimes. I have no patience for it.”

Roberts said, “Right, so you don’t think it was a bridge too far to make the link with Nuremberg and Nazis?”

Cotton said, “No, In three separate cases, she was representing — not American citizens charged with a crime entitled to due process and the Constitution — foreign territories who had committed acts of violence against Americans. Again, these are not American citizens entitled to due process in a court of law. They are foreign terrorists in three cases that she voluntarily advocated for, in which she accused American soldiers of being war criminals.”

