GOP Rep. Gonzales: Biden Needs to Take Firing Unvaccinated Border Patrol Agents off the Table with Crisis Looming

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) argued that President Joe Biden should back off of his vow to fire Border Patrol agents who didn’t get the coronavirus vaccine, “especially now, when we’re about to see this crisis” at the border after Title 42 is rescinded.

Gonzales said, “[H]ere we have 3,800 Border Patrol agents that are not vaccinated. And we haven’t talked about this for a while, but President Biden came out late last year and said he was going to fire Border Patrol agents that didn’t get vaccinated. I think this is something we should take off the table and we should realize that these 3,800 Border Patrol agents that have chosen not to get vaccinated should not be removed from service, especially now, when we’re about to see this crisis.”

