Hirono: ‘COVID Is Still with Us’ and GOP Is Just Pushing Ideology by Trying to Add Title 42 to COVID Bill

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Republicans are just pushing their ideology by pressing for votes on issues like Title 42 in the coronavirus spending bill that she hoped “would recognize that COVID is still with us” and that revoking Title 42 “is a good thing.”

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked, “Senator, a bipartisan deal on a $10 billion COVID relief package could be delayed because of a push by some Senate Republicans, some of your Democratic colleagues also, [for a] vote for amendments related to other issues, including Title 42, which allows officials to turn away migrants at the border because of the pandemic. What do you make of this move?”

Hirono responded, “I was hoping that this particular package would recognize that COVID is still with us and there are other variants that may be in the offing and we need to be prepared. So, I would think that the Republicans could support it in a bipartisan way, but they basically use every opportunity to push their ideological agenda. I’m hopeful that we can get past it through this new package.”

She added, “I know that President Biden, this administration is saying that they are not going to be relying on Title 42 to deport people on the basis of some health issues. So, I think that is a good thing.”

