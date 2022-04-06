Scalise: Lower, Middle-Income Families ‘Getting Crushed’ by Joe Biden’s Inflation

On Tuesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden for hurting lower and middle-income American families with the inflation created by his policies.

Scalise told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Biden’s “failed policies” are resulting in “tax increases on lower and middle-income families — the very people he promised he wouldn’t go after.”

“You know who pays the most from Joe Biden’s inflation? It is lower and middle-income families,” Scalise emphasized. “They are getting crushed by these higher prices. You go to the grocery store, and everything is 20-30% higher. Fertilizer is 300% higher or more when you talk to farmers. That’s ultimately going to lead to even higher prices. And then Joe Biden, by the way, proposed $45 billion in new taxes on oil and gas. So, if you are angry about the price you are paying already, which is too high at the pump, Joe Biden wants you to pay more.”

“And oh, he broke his promise to you because he said if you make less than $400,000, you won’t pay anything in new taxes. You are already paying probably $3 or $4 a gallon every time you fill up because of Joe Biden’s failed policies. Those are tax increases on lower and middle-income families — the very people he promised he wouldn’t go after,” he concluded.

