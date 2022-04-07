Kennedy: Biden WH Is Bowing to the ‘Wokers’ by Giving Illegal Immigrants Phones

On Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to the Biden administration providing illegal immigrants with cell phones after entering the United States in an effort to “track” them.

Kennedy asserted the administration believed in open borders and was bowing “to the wokers” by not vetting people trying to enter the country and giving them phones.

“I have long believed that the Biden administration is more concerned about the best cordless, three-in-one mop than they are about securing the border,” Kennedy outlined on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.” “Either one of two things are going on: Either the person that President Biden has put in charge of the border has the IQ of a sloth, or the Biden administration believes in open borders. I think they believe in open borders. That is very unfair.”

“I mean, think about it. We have Nigerian doctors and German engineers who are following the law; they’re waiting years to be properly vetted, but yet President Biden will allow any gang banger who can cross the river and jump the fence,” he continued. “He just says, ‘Come on into America.’ It’s also very dangerous. We don’t have the slightest idea who is coming into our country. But I don’t think the Biden administration will change because they prefer to bow to the wokers, and open borders is part of the woker cupcake bible. The wokers honestly believe that vetting people at the border is racist. They honestly believe that. And I know that sounds like … I am from crazy town, but that is what they believe.”

