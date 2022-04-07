Klain: Biden’s Immigration Policy Is ‘Comprehensive Immigration Reform’ He Proposed in 2021

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain responded to a question on what the Biden administration is doing on immigration by stating that President Joe Biden “proposed comprehensive immigration reform” on the first day of his presidency.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell played a clip of Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discussing inflation, the border, and crime and then asked, “What is the Biden administration doing about those three things?”

After discussing the Biden administration’s inflation plans, Klain responded, “With regard to crime, the president has a plan to fight crime. We have given cities and localities unprecedented resources to fight crime, while also working on police reform. Again, the Republicans, I haven’t heard what they’re going to do other than run ads about fighting crime. Immigration, the president’s proposed comprehensive immigration reform, his first day in office. I haven’t seen what the Republican plan is other than to stall it. … Our plan is to lower costs for working families, make sure that we protect the border, make sure that we fight crime, and just give some breathing room, some relief to the expenses that working families are facing.”

