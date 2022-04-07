Scalise: Dems Need to Support Title 42 Vote, or ‘They’re for an Open Border’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) argued that unless House Democrats are willing to sign the GOP discharge petition to bring legislation to keep Title 42 in place, then “they’re for an open border,” their statements on the issue don’t matter.

Scalise stated, “This is an alarming crisis that is going to get worse and everybody knows it. Look, they’re estimating over 500,000 people a month will be coming across illegally once they drop Title 42 next month. And think about this, this is a tool that Border Patrol agents use to help secure the border, and it’s one more tool that Joe Biden is taking away because he wants an open border. We have a bill, by the way, to solve this problem. … If just five Democrats sign on to this discharge petition, we will get this bill brought up to the floor.”

After the discussion turned to Democrats in the Senate who support keeping Title 42, Scalise said, “Well, the problem, Sandra, is we don’t need their support, we need their signature. Because they’re saying they’re for it, but they won’t actually take the steps to bring the bill up. And, in the end, until you bring the bill up, it doesn’t happen. And so, they’re saying the right things, but then they won’t actually follow it up with action on the House floor. So, the question to ask them, have they signed Chip Roy’s discharge petition? If they haven’t, then they’re for an open border, it’s that simple.”

