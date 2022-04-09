Rand Paul: Did Nancy Pelosi Receive Monoclonal Antibodies?

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) suggested there was a possibility of a double standard for Democratic politicians and the public for receiving monoclonal antibodies.

The Kentucky Republican U.S. Senator asked if recently COVID-diagnosed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had received those therapies while they were restricted for those in the general public.

“What’s even worse than that it’s not just production which is controlled by the government,” he said. “It’s also the fact that they’ve actually withdrawn the Sotrovimab. They withdrew it because they say it’s not working in the laboratory, but thousands of doctors across the country are saying — well, it still appears to be working in the clinical practice. See, this happened in January. They withdrew the first two monoclonals because they said they weren’t working in the lab. Meanwhile, thousands of doctors were left with no treatment, and they were saying we think it still works.”

“So this is what’s going on now, and this is why it’s going to be a very important question for Nancy Pelosi,” Paul continued. “Did she receive the monoclonal? And so, if they’ve removed them from the market for the rest of the hoi polloi, but Nancy Pelosi gets them, or President Biden should get the monoclonals, then we’ve got a real, real problem that there’s a different standard for Democrat politicians than the regular public.”

“I think they should leave them out there and should be developing new monoclonal antibodies,” he added. “But the thing is, is there still is some omicron. Just because most of the virus is the new variant doesn’t mean that the monoclonal antibodies may not work against the residual omicron, but also might have some carryover effect to this variant as well. I think it’s premature to remove them from the market, but that’s what happens when you centralize all the medical decision-making in Washington, which is a terrible mistake.”

