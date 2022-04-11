Scarborough Warns ‘White Woke Leaders’ in D.C. — People of Color ‘More Conservative than You Are’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday issued a warning to Democrats in Washington, D.C.

Scarborough told the “white woke leaders” in the nation’s capital that Asian American voters, black voters and Hispanic voters are all “more conservative” than they are, especially when it relates to education, crime and “woke issues.”

“I want to talk to you about a real blind spot a lot of Democrats in the beltway, in D.C. have that you don’t and you have been warning about, but let’s say it right here,” Scarborough said to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton. “And let me say it slowly for my Democratic friends in Washington, D.C. — black voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington, D.C. Hispanic voters are more conservative than you are, white woke leaders in Washington, D.C. Asian-American voters are more conservative than you are, white woke voters in Washington, D.C. And they’re more conservative on crime. They’re more conservative on education. They’re more conservative on, quote, ‘these woke issues.’ Get off of Twitter.”

“I’m telling you. Rev, if you look at Biden, Biden runs against 15 progressives, Biden is the only moderate, Biden wins,” he continued. “We’ve said it time and time again. Eric Adams runs as a conservative. He wins Brooklyn, he wins the Bronx, he wins Staten Island, surprise, he wins Queens as a conservative, as a centrist Democrat.”

Scarborough then asked Sharpton if he could explain to the white woke leaders that they are “not only losing white dudes in the upper Midwest” but also “losing people of color.”

