Dem Rep. Espaillat: Demand to Keep Title 42 Until Plan’s Produced Delays Justice

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) responded to a push from some in the Senate, including a few Democrats to keep Title 42 in place until there’s a plan to deal with a surge of asylum seekers by stating that “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked, “[O]n the 23rd of May, the Biden administration intends to stop using Title 42 to block migrants and asylum seekers from entering the U.S., block them from even requesting asylum. You support that decision, but some senators, including several Democrats, are trying to keep it in place until the administration produces a detailed plan to deal with what could be a large influx of asylum seekers. What do you make of that effort?”

Espaillat responded, “Justice delayed is justice denied. And the CDC, which is one of the top health entities in the federal government, has already stated that this is not a health-related situation at the border. And as such, we should proceed. I might add, Jose, that there are significant numbers of Ukrainians there as well, as well as other folks from different parts of the world that are fleeing violence or that are fleeing a natural disaster that [deserve] to have their case heard and determine whether or not they should be allowed to keep asylum here in the United States. We have the ability to process them. I think that we have the ability to jump-start a process where we can be effective in processing them. Again, justice delayed is justice denied.”

