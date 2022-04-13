Adams Dodges on Going Maskless While Kids Have to Mask: ‘I’m Focused on’ Subway Attack

During an interview on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that took place before the capture of the suspect in the New York subway attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) dodged why some children in New York have to wear masks in school while he didn’t wear a mask at an event in DC by stating that he is focused on catching the suspect in the subway attack. Adams was willing to discuss the symptoms he was feeling with his current coronavirus case

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, [relevant exchange begins around 12:10] “You were not wearing a mask at this superspreader event last week in Washington, D.C. Yet there are children in New York, as young as two years old, required to wear a mask. How does that policy make sense?”

Adams responded, “I know it’s enticing to engage in a COVID conversation, but right now, I’m focused on catching a dangerous person. … I look forward to coming back and laying out all of our COVID plans for the future.”

Hemmer then cut in to ask, “Philly just went back to mandating indoor masks. Is that coming back to New York, do you think?”

Adams said, “Again, as I stated, what is my focus today? My focus today is catching a person that attempted to kill New Yorkers. And we can always come back and engage in a conversation about COVID. My immediate threat is the gunman that I have to apprehend.”

Earlier in the interview, [relevant exchange begins around 3:50] Adams answered a question on how he was feeling and what coronavirus symptoms he had.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett