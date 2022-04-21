GOP Rep. Massie Predicts Democrat Midterm ‘Shellacking’ over Mask Mandate Fight

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) warned there would be Democrat “shellacking” in the upcoming midterm elections should the Biden administration, and the Democrats continue to pursue the legality of enforcing mask mandates.

Massie argued the American people do not want mask mandates, which is why Biden has yet to have Congress create a law allowing them to be enforceable.

“The CDC claims that this statute that allows them to fumigate insects, sanitize doorknobs, and destroy livestock gives them the authority to treat humans like livestock, insects and doorknobs,” Massie outlined. “And the court said, ‘No, you don’t have that authority.’ But there will be a battle here. I think that Joe Biden should work on trying to establish the CDC’s non-existent credibility instead of trying to litigate their nonexistent legal authority.”

“I have got a lawsuit with 16 other congressmen and Rand Paul here in Kentucky which will go to the Sixth Circuit, and then the Fifth Circuit, there is a lawsuit,” he added. “So, Biden is going to have a lot of battles to fight here — the DOJ. But notice the one thing, Brian, he has not done. He has not come to Congress and asked us to actually pass a law. The people don’t want this, and it’s going to be … a shellacking in the midterms for the Democrats if they keep pursuing something that people don’t want.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent