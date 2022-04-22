Caitlyn Jenner Slams ‘Absolute Disaster’ LA DA George Gascón — ‘Enemy Number One for the People’

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner on Friday weighed in on the uptick in crime across the United States, especially in his home state of California.

Jenner described Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón as “an absolute disaster,” adding he was “actually enemy number one for the people because of what is happening with the crime.

“It’s not going to be good for the Democrats when it comes time in November,” Jenner declared. “This is happening in all cities across the nation, and they all have one thing in common — and that’s very liberal, progressive DAs. Here in Los Angeles, it’s the exact same thing. Our DA, Gascón, George Gascón is an absolute disaster. He is actually enemy number one for the people because of what is happening with the crime. He just doesn’t want to prosecute crime. Alex Villanueva, our sheriff here in Los Angeles, is an absolute superstar. He is trying so hard to clean this city up … and he sent thousands of criminals to the Justice Department, and Gascón just continues to let them go — no bail. They’re back out on the street.”

He continued, “If you are under the age of 18, and you steal less than $1,000, you aren’t even prosecuted, you’re just within a few hours back out on the street. Now, the criminals know this, so what are they using to do their robberies? They’re using 17, 16-year-old kids because they know they won’t get prosecuted.”

“The people of Los Angeles have to get together, and we have to get that guy out of there,” Jenner later added.

