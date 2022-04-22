GOP Rep. Hill: Mayorkas Recognizes Biden’s ‘Chaotic Policy’ with Lifting Title 42

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. French Hill (R-AR) reacted to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly voicing concern with members of Congress about the Biden administration’s handling of its plans to lift Trump-era Title 42 at the border.

Hill said Mayorkas and congressional Democrats recognize that lifting Title 42 was a “completely chaotic policy.” He urged Mayorkas to “resign in disgust” over the White House’s “meddling” in his ability to secure the border.

“On Title 42, it was a critical element in President Trump’s effort to control and secure our border,” Hill outlined. “Democrats in Congress don’t support this move to abandon Title 42 in May either. So, I’m glad to hear potentially that Secretary Mayorkas is pushing back against this policy that’s coming direct from the White House.”

He added, “From the time Joe Biden was sworn into office, he cast away all the border policies that had been fought over for four years that were finally working and making some sense of securing our border, keeping drugs and human trafficking out, allowing people to seek asylum in an orderly manner, and Biden replaced those with nothing. And so, he’s created this massive crisis which is why I think finally you see some Democratic pushback in the Congress against what is a completely chaotic policy. And I think Secretary Mayorkas should resign in disgust over the inability to secure the border, and I think that’s due directly from White House staff meddling with the mission of the Homeland Security Department.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent