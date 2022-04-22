Scarborough on McCarthy: ‘You Can’t Bow and Scrape to Donald Trump Enough — He Will End Up Throwing You Under the Bus’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday reacted to alleged audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that he would recommend then-President Donald Trump resign over the January 6 Capitol riot.

Scarborough said McCarthy, who has denied saying he would recommend Trump resign, just never learned that “you can’t bow and scrape to Donald Trump enough” because “he will end up throwing you under the bus at the end no matter what.”

“It is hard for me to see Trump not [killing McCarthy’s future], Willie, when you look at the fact that we have, of course, this audiotape now where he’s scheming with Liz Cheney to get Donald Trump out of the White House and get him to resign,” Scarborough outlined. “We’ve got him on the floor where he’s blaming January 6 on Donald Trump. We have him talking to other members after January 6, saying that he screamed and yelled at Donald Trump when Trump suggested that it wasn’t his people there that were rioting. We have him saying that Donald Trump is on Putin’s payroll — that’s on audiotape as well.”

“Yeah, Willie, I think this may be the final straw,” he added. “Again, for a guy who just never learned the lesson — you can’t bow and scrape to Donald Trump enough. He will end up throwing you under the bus at the end no matter what.”

