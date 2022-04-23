W.H. Deputy NSA: If China Believes in ‘Territorial Integrity,’ The Behavior of Their ‘Junior Partner’ Russia, ‘Is the Moment to Show It’

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Surveillance,” White House Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh stated that Russia is turning into a “junior partner” with China and stated that if China is “serious about upholding the principles that it espouses, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is the moment to show it.” Singh also questioned if China cares about “the global spillovers from Putin’s war” in energy and food.

Singh said [relevant remarks begin around 2:07:20] that Russia is becoming “China’s junior partner” and China will have “more and more leverage over Russia,” while discussing America’s stance towards India.

He later added, “Well, look, China has a choice to make. If it’s serious about upholding the principles that it espouses, sovereignty and territorial integrity, this is the moment to show it. Europe is watching. The U.S. is watching. The world is watching. Are they serious about these principles? And do they care about the spillovers, the global spillovers from Putin’s war in energy markets and food? They already have a homegrown supply shock from the zero-COVID policy. Do they want to add to that shock? So, we’re watching very closely. We have options in case China actively attempts to undermine our sanctions or backfill those measures.”

