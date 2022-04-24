TX Gov. Abbott: Border Crisis ‘a Total Disaster’ — ‘The Worst I’ve Ever Seen’

During an interview on this week’s airing of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) slammed the ongoing border crisis that he attributed to President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Abbott described the border as a “total disaster” and called it “the worst” he had ever seen.

“As you know, it’s a total disaster — not only by President Biden and his administration but by the Democrats across the board,” Abbott declared. “And we have a President of the United States who has not negotiated with the president of Mexico. So I, as governor of Texas, have taken matters into my own hands, and I have negotiated landmark, historic deals with the governors of Mexican states that are adjacent to Texas where these Mexican states are going to step up, and they are going to start securing the border.”

He continued, “And that is on top of things that Texas has done that’s never been done before in the history of America, such as Texas building its own border wall, Texas laying down miles of razor wire to prevent people from coming across the border, creating boat blockades. And I will tell you this — something else that’s never happened before, and that is the Texas National Guard. They have turned back more than 15,000 people who attempted to come across the board illegally. So, Texas is doing everything that we possibly can to contain a completely out-of-control border situation that is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent