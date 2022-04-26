Fmr NFL Player Jack Brewer Threatens to Sue MSNBC’s Reid over ‘Child Abuse’ Tweet — ‘It Actually Sickens Me’

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” former NFL player Jack Brewer responded to MSNBC host Joy Reid likening children involved in his charity program attending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) signing of an anti-Critical Race Theory bill to “child abuse.”

Brewer has threatened to sue Reid for defamation, saying her statement “sickens” him. He also described Critical Race Theory as “the antichrist” and “racist.”

This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick. https://t.co/FUyS5GDNMw — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 23, 2022

“It actually sickens me. Saddens me,” Brewer stated. “You know, I’m not angry with Joy Reid. I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed that she uses her platform to spew this much hate to folks that she claims to be representing. You know, we work hard, tirelessly. I have kids in our facility right now who are trying to study their reading and math proficiency levels. Many of these kids are suffering from the direct effects of CRT, and my kids understand very well what CRT is and what it means. When they go to school, and they make Ds and Fs, and the teachers tell them that it’s OK because of the color of their skin, they’re promoting oppression, they’re dividing this nation, and people like Joy Reid are the mouthpieces for this. They’re the spokespeople for CRT, and I stand against it. I think it’s the antichrist. I think it’s racist. I think it takes us back decades when we’ve made so much progress in this nation.”

“But I think Joy Reid really made a mistake,” he continued. “I don’t believe she realizes what kids she was picking on. You see, the fact that the matter is that she said nothing about all those white kids or Hispanic kids that was there. She literally circled my black kids, my babies, the kids that I worked so hard to uplift. Most of them are fatherless, and most of them are working on their reading and math and are suffering from the same garbage that she’s spewing. Those are the kids that she chose to point out. And so it’s so damaging. I tell you, I hope MSNBC and Joy Reid issue an apology — not to me, but to my kids because they deserve that. This was a moment in their life that they saw as a very special time — an opportunity that they get to meet their great governor, and then all of a sudden, it gets turned around on them, and now they’re being harassed.”

Brewer went on to say he stands “against everything that Joy Reid is about.”

“She should be disgraced for that,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent