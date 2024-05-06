Jeffrey Katzenberg Compares Trump to Hitler in Los Angeles Speech

It’s starting to sound like 2016 all over again.

With just six months until the presidential election, Democrats are aggressively pushing the Trump-is-Hitler narrative, with former Disney boss Jeffrey Katzenberg being the latest figure to resurrect the hoary analogy in an apparent effort to scare the left’s deeply divided base into rallying around the unpopular Joe Biden.

Jeffrey Katzenberg — who is Biden’s re-election co-chair — compared former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler at an elite gathering Sunday in West Hollywood, according to a Deadline report. The gathering was described as “well-heeled” though it remains unclear who exactly was at the Axios event.

“When I was in high school, we were studying Third Reich Germany and the rise of Hitler, and over the holiday, our teacher suggested to the class that, to the degree which we could, please go home and talk to your grandparents,” Katzenberg reportedly said. “Ask them, what did they read? “What did they see? What did they hear? What they do?”

Katzenberg said his family members who lived in Europe prior to World War II “thought this guy was a clown, that what he was saying was so incredibly impossible, and unimaginable. And then we ran for our lives, quite literally.”

Deadline reported that the crowd listened to Katzenberg in reverential silence.

During his speech, Katzenberg equated Biden with democracy — another Democrat tactic to smear any challenger, including third-party candidates, as threats to democracy.

“And I said to my wife, my partner, for 49 years, when my kids, my grandkids when ask me: What did I see? What did I do? I will be able to say that I did every single thing that I could to defend our democracy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood star Robert De Niro compared Trump to Hitler in a recent MSNBC interview.

Neither Katzenberg nor De Niro appeared to mention Trump’s record in the White House of being adamantly pro-Israel and forging peace accords that brought relative stability to the Middle East.

It wasn’t until Biden took office that Hamas felt emboldened enough to attack Israel on October 7 — the worst atrocity committed against Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Democrats are panicking as young liberals are planning on abandoning Biden in November over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

A recent NBC News poll shows Biden’s popularity cratering among young Democrats, with a whopping 70 percent of those aged 18 to 34 disapproving of his handling of the crisis.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com