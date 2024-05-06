Chief of Staff for Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar Reportedly Resigns

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D) chief of staff reportedly resigned on Monday, days after the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Cuellar and his wife on charges of accepting bribes.

Several sources confirmed that Jacob Hochberg, Cuellar’s chief of staff had resigned from his position, Mica Soellner, a congressional reporter with Punchbowl News reported.

“Hochberg called staff about an hour ago to let them know,” Haley Talbot, a reporter with CNN, wrote in a post on X.

The DOJ’s indictments came two years after agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) served Cuellar and his wife with a search warrant for their home in Laredo, Texas.

Cuellar and his wife were charged with accepting roughly $600,000 in bribes from an oil and gas company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a bank with headquarters in Mexico City, starting in December 2014 and going until roughly November 2021, according to the DOJ’s statement.

The DOJ claimed that the bribes were “laundered, pursuant to sham consulting contracts, through a series of front companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar, who performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts.”

In January 2022, FBI agents not only raided Cuellar’s home in Laredo but another building where his office had been located.

Months after the FBI agents searched Cuellar’s home, the lawyer for the Texas representative revealed that law enforcement officials had said Cuellar was not the target of the investigation.

The search conducted on Cuellar’s home was reportedly in relation to Azerbaijan and Cuellar’s behavior and actions with the country’s government.

In the DOJ’s statement, they revealed the charges for the Cuellars: