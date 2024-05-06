Donny Deutsch: Trump Is ‘Terrified’ of Jail, ‘He Will Be Pulled Apart’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was “terrified” of going to jail because he will be “pulled apart” by not being able to have his normal routines.

Discussing the judge in the New York City business records trial threatening jail time for any more gag order offenses, host Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to dive back into the testimony but I have to start with jail. Trump, who didn’t go to a memorial for United States veterans of World War I and II in France because it was raining and his hair would get messed up, for a million reasons, petty, shallow and primal, Trump does not want to go to jail.”

Deutsch said, “Yeah, despite his references to Nelson Mandela we will not see him doing a 24-hour Nelson Mandela. I remember interviewing “The Wolf of Wall Street” and he told me what it’s literally going through the process, what it’s like, and what they examine, and how they do things. Donald Trump — and we were talking off camera, and you brought up the point in the last segment that he won’t eat food when he goes on foreign territory. You have to use the bathroom. His hair, his makeup, his skin, like, he will be pulled apart. He doesn’t have the mettle to do it.”

He added, “So, anybody that’s out there saying, ‘Oh, it’s a great moment for him’ — this is not a mug shot. This is jail. And Donald Trump is terrified. You’ve got to believe, just by his issues with odors and smells and, you know, fear of disease. This guy does not want to spend 30 — nobody does, but particularly this guy.”

