Watch — Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Barricade, Crash Met Gala: Arrests Made

met gala
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP, Noam Galai/GC Images/Getty Images, Andres Kudacki/AP
Paul Bois

A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters were seen parading outside the swanky New York Met Gala, which fashion mogul Anna Wintour hosted on Monday night, with some storming the barricade past police.

The protests were announced earlier in the day, with the New York Post reporting that cops were bracing for disruption. Protests have become regular occurrences at prominent events since the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Per the article:

The NYPD was bracing for possible unrest to rock Monday’s star-studded Met Gala, law enforcement sources told The Post — as anti-Israel groups held a “Day of Rage” protest at CUNY’s nearby Hunter College.

Police security was heightened in and around the Metropolitan Museum of Art as A-listers started descending on the iconic Upper East Side venue for the glitzy gala Monday evening, sources said.

No specific threats have been identified so far for Fashion’s Biggest Night — but everything is on the table, a police source noted, adding that protests in the vicinity were widely expected.

“We are using every tool at our disposal,” a source told the outlet. “We approach this like we do all large-scale events — examining information and applying it to a measured and calculated response should the need arise.”

“The Met Gala is a large event that draws an international audience,” another source told the outlet. “There are regular peaceful protests that occur in the vicinity. Working in partnership with private-sector partners, we will ensure a safe event for all.”

The protesters showed up as promised, and videos immediately went viral on Monday night.

A video later showed protesters removing the barricade, which led to some arrests.

According to a subsequent New York Post article, more than 1,000 people were seen participating in Monday’s protest.

“A still-growing crowd is marching north on Fifth Avenue, blocking traffic before cops, warning they could be arrested, barricaded the thoroughfare at 79th Street,” it noted.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.