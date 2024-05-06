Watch — Pro-Palestinian Protesters Storm Barricade, Crash Met Gala: Arrests Made

A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters were seen parading outside the swanky New York Met Gala, which fashion mogul Anna Wintour hosted on Monday night, with some storming the barricade past police.

The protests were announced earlier in the day, with the New York Post reporting that cops were bracing for disruption. Protests have become regular occurrences at prominent events since the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Per the article:

The NYPD was bracing for possible unrest to rock Monday’s star-studded Met Gala, law enforcement sources told The Post — as anti-Israel groups held a “Day of Rage” protest at CUNY’s nearby Hunter College. Police security was heightened in and around the Metropolitan Museum of Art as A-listers started descending on the iconic Upper East Side venue for the glitzy gala Monday evening, sources said. No specific threats have been identified so far for Fashion’s Biggest Night — but everything is on the table, a police source noted, adding that protests in the vicinity were widely expected.

“We are using every tool at our disposal,” a source told the outlet. “We approach this like we do all large-scale events — examining information and applying it to a measured and calculated response should the need arise.”

“The Met Gala is a large event that draws an international audience,” another source told the outlet. “There are regular peaceful protests that occur in the vicinity. Working in partnership with private-sector partners, we will ensure a safe event for all.”

The protesters showed up as promised, and videos immediately went viral on Monday night.

Cops brace for anti-Israel unrest at Met Gala as ‘Day of Rage’ planned at nearby Hunter College https://t.co/c0joEy8qQB pic.twitter.com/9KLIpRgPgy — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2024

NOW: Pro-Palestine protesters in NYC are marching toward the Met, which is currently hosting the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/HFKgq1VU2o — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 6, 2024

#NOW ARRESTS after Police call LEVEL 3 MOBILIZATION as Pro-palestine protesters break through the barricades and are now facing off with the cops outside of #MetGala in NYC as part of 'DAY OF RAGE' Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Z7AblcKB9l — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2024

A video later showed protesters removing the barricade, which led to some arrests.

🚨 #BREAKING: Palestine protestors are REMOVING barricades and rushing the Met Gala in NYC Looks like the “star studded” Gala is going to have some problems tonight… pic.twitter.com/A7O1ktYYAp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2024

According to a subsequent New York Post article, more than 1,000 people were seen participating in Monday’s protest.

“A still-growing crowd is marching north on Fifth Avenue, blocking traffic before cops, warning they could be arrested, barricaded the thoroughfare at 79th Street,” it noted.

