Jayapal: Dems Opposing Lifting Title 42, ‘Going to the Border and Making It Seem Like There’s a Problem’ Should Embrace Allowing People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) praised the Biden administration for its plans to lift Title 42 and said that Democrats who “criticized the previous administration, but [are] now saying, oh, there’s a problem here, and going to the border and making it seem like there’s a problem here” have “to lean into the fact that we are a country that has prided ourselves on allowing immigrants to come from all over the world.”

Jayapal stated, “I think it’s important that the Biden administration has moved on this. But I wish they were standing up for it and really defending it through the logic of what we are doing. And I think every Democrat who criticized the previous administration, but is now saying, oh, there’s a problem here, and going to the border and making it seem like there’s a problem here has to lean into the fact that we are a country that has prided ourselves on allowing immigrants to come from all over the world. I am a product of that. And I think we need to make sure that we continue to focus on the need to reform the system and not penalize asylum seekers who are trying to legitimately seek entry into this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett