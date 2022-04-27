Rubio: ‘The Border Has Been Overrun’ Because Biden WH ‘Is Listening to Radical, Left-Wing Activists’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the Biden administration’s immigration policy for leading to an “overrun” border.

Rubio called the administration’s policy a “joke” and lamented it had listened to “radical, left-wing activists” that are pro-open borders.

“It’s a joke. The border has been overrun. It’s as simple as that,” Rubio declared. “And the reason why is because this administration is listening to radical, left-wing activists that are basically arguing for an open border. They’re going to talk about legal process and all that. There’s is this group of people out there that basically believe that people should be allowed to live wherever they want, in any country they want. They should be able to come across the border, and when they do, they should receive benefits from the government — benefits that people that have worked here their whole lives don’t get.”

He added, “[W]e have an overrun border, and we are luring people to come here. Let me just say this thing. This is not about immigration. We admit a million people a year into this country. We have got green cards. That’s the most generous immigration program on the planet, and we’ve done that for decades. This is about an overrun border where people and drugs. Fentanyl is flowing into our cities, flooding into our cities, and this administration is encouraging it. They don’t want to do anything about it.”

