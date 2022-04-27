Scarborough: 2022 Not a Referendum on Biden — It’s a Referendum on ‘the Fascist Strain in the Republican Party’

During a Wednesday debate on polling showing that GOP voters were less concerned about candidates accused of using racist or homophobic remarks than Democrats, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough pushed back against the notion that the upcoming 2022 midterm elections would be a referendum on President Joe Biden.

Scarborough argued that 2022 would be a “referendum on the fascist strain on the Republican Party.”

“This is what I was talking about at the beginning of the show, that 2022 is really going to be a referendum not on Joe Biden, it’s going to be a referendum on the Republican Party,” Scarborough advised. “And the future of the Republican Party, especially if you look at some of the people running in the primary, some of the horrific things they’re saying.”

“I mean, if you look at this number from Sam’s poll, only 38%, only 38% of Republicans think that people uttering racist remarks are a roadblock, are a serious roadblock for the election,” he added. “So, only 38% think that it’s a major problem. Less than half of Republicans believe that uttering anti-Semitic remarks, spewing anti-Semitic remarks are a serious problem and a roadblock to being elected. That tells you a large chunk of the Republican Party right now, a large chunk of the Republican base are, well, I’m not exactly sure what word you would — I’ve been using the word ‘fascist’ for some time, that there is a fascist strain in the Republican Party for at least a third or so of those members.”

