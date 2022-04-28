Bill Barr: ‘It Would Be a Big Mistake’ to Make Trump 2024 GOP Nominee

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” that former President Donald Trump should not be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

Barr said, “Maybe your audience doesn’t want to hear this, but Trump ran weaker than the Republican ticket in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — 75,000 Republicans went to the polls and voted straight Republican ticket in Arizona and didn’t vote for him, 60,000 in Wisconsin, 60,000 and Pennsylvania. That’s why he lost the election.”

Host Sean Spicer said, “You say that you voted for Trump and obviously ’16 and ’20. would you vote for him again in ’24?”

Barr said, “I’ve said I don’t think he should be our nominee, the Republican Party nominee. I think Republicans have a big opportunity. I think it would be a big mistake to put him forward. But if he was the nominee, then I would vote for him over the Democrat.”

On Hunter Biden’s laptop, Spicer asked. “Twitter censored it, the media called it Russian disinformation … 51 former government officials went on record saying that it’s Russian disinformation. Are there any legal consequences to that?”

Barr said, “None that I can think of.”

Spicer said, “They can’t prosecute them for anything?”

Barr said, “Right.”

