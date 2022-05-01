Kinzinger: History Is Not Going to Judge People that Are Buying the ‘Big Lie’ Well

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that history will not judge people who believe then’President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election well.

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “A lawyer for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week she was not a participant in the January 6 violence. She was a victim. There were text messages revealed this week in which she was discussing martial law with Mark Meadows, then chief of staff. Do you need to ask her a few questions?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah. I mean, I’d love to ask her a few questions. We know some things. I won’t confirm or deny the text messages, of course. But let me just say this for Marjorie Taylor Greene- Greene to say she’s a victim, it’s amazing how, you know, folks like her attack everybody for being a victim. I mean, she assaulted, I think, a survivor’s family from a school shooting at some point in D.C. She stood outside a congresswoman’s office and yelled at her through a mail slot, and said she was too scared to come out and confront her. And then, when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she’s all of a sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that’s just trying to do her job. It’s insane. We want the information. Look, history is not going to judge her or people like her that are buying the big lie well. I firmly believe that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN