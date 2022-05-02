Gingrich: Disinformation Board ‘a Total Violation of the American Constitution’ — Mayorkas ‘Should Be Impeached Immediately’

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to the Department of Homeland Security’s creation of the “Disinformation Governance Board” that was created to fight what it deemed “misinformation.”

Gingrich argued the disinformation board was “a total violation of the American Constitution.”

“[F]irst of all, this is a good example of big government socialism at work,” Gingrich declared. “This is a censorship board. Now, the First Amendment of the Constitution says you can’t make any law that affects free speech. So, Mayorkas — who I think should be impeached immediately, and the board should be defunded immediately — Mayorkas is essentially explaining that they are going to break the Constitution, exercise censorship, and that’s what it is — censorship, and we are supposed to trust their appointees who are all left-wingers to be fair and neutral. This is nonsense. I mean, these people are crazy. And I think we need to understand what they’re trying to do is a total violation of the American Constitution.”

Gingrich pointed out that Mayorkas was not doing his job to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So, his real job to protect the American people is not being done, while his new job to censor you and me is being done,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent