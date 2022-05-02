GOP Rep. Harshbarger: There Is ‘No Plan’ for Border after Title 42, If They Had one, The Border Wouldn’t Be ‘Wide Open’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) dismissed claims that the Department of Homeland Security has a plan to deal with the border after Title 42 is lifted, stating, “they have no plan. Because the border is wide open.” And wondering why, if there is a plan to deal with border problems after Title 42 goes away, the plan wasn’t implemented immediately to deal with problems at the border before they reached the point that they’ve reached.

After viewing a clip of Mayorkas stating that there is a plan for dealing with the border after Title 42 is lifted, Harshbarger said, “Well, my first thought is, if he had a plan, why didn’t he implement it when he was sworn in as DHS secretary? Why didn’t he combat this before it ever got to this point? … But they want to act like we have a plan now that’s going to save the country. Well, they have no plan. Because the border is wide open. And the 42 terrorists that have been caught, we don’t even know if they’ve been sent into the interior of the country or not. He can’t answer that question.”

