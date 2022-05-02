GOP Rep. Perry: WH Disinformation Board Wants Americans to Not Believe ‘Your Lying Eyes’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) weighed in on the Department of Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Governance Board” that was created to fight “misinformation.”

Perry slammed Nina Jankowicz, who was put in charge of the board, saying she was “an expert in misinformation disinformation” because she had been “part and parcel to the lies of the federal government” for years. He said the board was Orwellian and a “Ministry of Truth.”

“I mean, Nina Jankowicz is an expert in misinformation and disinformation — she’s been part and parcel to the lies of the federal government to the American people for the past five or six years in some of the biggest stories in history,” Perry outlined. “I mean, you know, look, President Biden’s Ministry of Truth is just now proof positive that he wants to take us to some dystopian George Orwell 1984. you might as well start printing signs that say ignorance is strength. That’s literally where we are with the Ministry of Truth and the federal government being the arbiter of what that truth is with political hacks like Nina Jankowicz in charge of it.

Perry went on to say the board was meant to tell Americans not to “believe your lying eyes” about things like the ongoing border crisis.

“Don’t believe your lying eyes. Don’t believe that 8,000 people a day illegally crossing the border is a national security issue. Don’t believe that dismissing Title 42 that it is going to effectively double that number is going to be a national security issue or drive up the overdose rate in your home community or the crime rate in general. Don’t believe any of that because the Ministry of Truth is telling you not to believe your lying eyes, and when you’re headed to the funeral of some person in the community that died of a fentanyl overdose that came across the southern border, I’m sure they’ll tell you that was going to happen anyhow because it was being produced in the United States of America,” he stated.

“These things are eroding the trust of the American citizen and the federal government, and these are dangerous, dangerous places to be,” Perry continued. “You know, they tell us these are all conspiracy theories but again, we’re not supposed to believe our lying eyes and believe them.”

