Cruz: SCOTUS Leak ‘an Outrage’ — ‘Consequence of the Democrats’ Rabidly Partisan Effort to Undermine the Court’

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed in on the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling.

Cruz agreed with Fox Business Network “Varney & Company” host Stuart Varney that the leak was a “betrayal” and added it was “an outrage.” He argued it was “the consequence of the Democrats’ rabidly partisan effort to undermine” and “attack the court.”

“I’ve got to say last night when the news broke of the leaked draft opinion, I was flabbergasted,” Cruz emphasized. “It is truly stunning. In over two centuries of our nation’s history, this has never happened. And this is as corrosive and destructive to the Supreme Court as we’ve ever seen. What it means is that there were some angry left-wing law clerk who breached the trust of his or her justice, who breached the trust to the Supreme Court, who breached the trust of the American people and took a first draft of an opinion and decided to leak into everyone.”

He continued, “This is the consequence of the Democrats’ rabidly partisan effort to undermine the court, to attack the court. This is part and parcel of Chuck Schumer standing on the steps of the court and threatening the justices, saying you will reap the whirlwind. This is part and parcel of the effort by Democrats to pack the Supreme Court. This is part and parcel of the effort of Democrats, partisan Democrats, to try to tarnish and attack Justice Clarence Thomas in particular. They are smearing him. And I have got to say — Democrats have a lot to answer for the destruction that this reeks in the court because it will carry on potentially forever limiting the ability of the justices to do their solemn constitutional responsibility. It really is an outrage.”

The Texas lawmaker went on to say the leaker should be prosecuted and serve “real jail time for violating the confidences of the Supreme Court.”

