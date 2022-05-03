Scarborough on SCOTUS Leak: ‘It Could Be Alito’s People Putting It Out — It Could Be Somebody on the Left’

On Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough suggested that the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade could have come from Justice Samuel Alito’s “people,” or it could be from “somebody on the left.”

Scarborough said someone connected to Alito could have leaked it to “pressure” Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to side with his opinion.

“This leak, it could be from people on the left that want to get the base activated, get people talking about it,” Scarborough stated. “It could also be people on the right who want to exert pressure, especially on Justice Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, because what John Roberts over the past year or so, what he’s put together, often it’s been a court divided in threes — three on the hard right, three on the center-right and three on the center-left, the far left. And so, this could be, actually, a shot across — you know, if somebody closely connected to Alito wants Alito’s view to rule the day, they leak this document and try to put Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett into position where they can’t, as we said, where they can’t horse trade with Roberts, where they can’t come up with something that moves in the direction of the 15-week ban and, at the same time, doesn’t tell 70% of Americans to go to hell, that the right of the governed doesn’t matter at all.”

“[W]ho knows? It could be Alito’s people putting it out. It could be somebody on the left putting it out,” he added.

