Slotkin: Disinformation Board Sounds Like Something out of Satire

During an interview released on Thursday’s edition of the “Fox News Rundown,” podcast, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) stated that the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board is like something out of satire and she understands why people aren’t fans of the idea.

Slotkin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:40] “I understand why it’s being sort of teased and mocked. Because it comes right out of kind of satire, I guess, and I just need to learn more about it. I don’t know what the plan is, what the goals are. And certainly, we know that there is a problem with purposeful misinformation and disinformation. I mean, when Russia invaded Ukraine, private cable companies decided that they were no longer going to carry RT, Russia Today, on their cable packages. That was a unilateral decision by a private sector company, which I agree with. … But it wasn’t the U.S. government curbing them, it’s the private sector. So, I think that’s — this is the space that we’re trying to figure out and navigate right now. No one likes purposeful misinformation and disinformation, especially if it’s from a foreign actor. But what role do we have in the U.S. government in curbing that? I just don’t think we’re settled as a country on that. Because we have freedom of speech, and that’s such an important tenant. So, there’s just not a clear answer for me. But I know that an office like that, I understand how it raises hackles kind of on both sides of the aisle.”

