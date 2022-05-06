GOP Rep. Mast: Mayorkas ‘Not Telling the Truth’ About Immigration Proceedings

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) weighed in on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ claim that undocumented immigrants were “promptly removed” if their claims didn’t “prevail.”

Mast accused Mayorkas of “not telling the truth” and said the secretary was lying when he claimed the administration was dealing with immigration enforcement promptly.

“The question is does Mayorkas suffer from fuzzy math, or is he flat out lying?” host Julie Banderas asked.

“Well, let’s take the sentence before that one as well — They will immediately be placed into immigration enforcement proceedings. Well, yeah, that’s true. And what [is] the administration’s version of proceedings? It’s taken them into the country by a law enforcement officer under Homeland … make sure to give them some health care as well, put them on a bus, and send them somewhere else around the country to appear at a court date sometime later in the future, maybe two or three years in the future, maybe never,” Mast replied. “That’s what immediately placed into immigration enforcement proceedings actually looks like.”

“So, he is not lying. He is just not telling you the truth there. Where he does start to lie is to say when anything is actually prompt. It’s not,” he added.

