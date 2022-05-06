Scalise: Dems ‘Don’t Want to Fix the Problems They Created that Are Hurting Families’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) took President Joe Biden and the Democrats to task for being “completely out of touch with the hardworking families of this country.”

Scalise, highlighting the record-high inflation, the high gas prices, and the border crisis, argued that the Democratic Party doesn’t “want to fix the problems they created that are hurting families in America.”

“It’s a powerful story because it affects people every single day, and this is where Washington Democrats are completely out of touch with the hardworking families of this country,” Scalise emphasized. “From President Biden to Speaker Pelosi on down, they don’t care about inflation; they don’t care about high gas prices because their policies created this, and they are doubling down. They are not opening up drilling in America to lower gas prices and make Putin irrelevant on the world stage for oil. They’re not doing the things you would have to do to correct the supply chain, to stop the spending in Washington that’s driving high prices on everything you buy at the grocery store — everything you buy anywhere you go.”

He continued, “They’re surely not trying to fix the border crisis because Joe Biden created it by executive action, getting rid of Remain in Mexico, Northern Triangle agreements, stopping the building of the wall. All of those things were working to give a secure border that Joe Biden had when he walked into office. Today … they don’t even know how many people on the terrorist watch list have come into America, but they’re confirming it’s in the dozens. That’s alarming, too. That is what people are angry about, Maria and Democrats are only trying to make it worse. So, this isn’t going to help them, but, again, they are in search. They’re a party meandering around for a message because they don’t want to fix the problems they created that are hurting families in America.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent