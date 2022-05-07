Maher: Arguing Roe Is ‘Settled Law’ Is Nonsense, Plessy Was Settled Law

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that arguments that Roe v. Wade is “settled law” are nonsense and pointed out that “Plessy v. Ferguson was settled law in 1896 and thank God somebody said, let’s unsettle it.” He also pushed back against arguments that overturning Roe will lead to the overturning of other precedents like marriage because “abortion is unique” and it would make sense why someone who thinks abortion is murder doesn’t think there’s a right to one.

Maher began by saying that people can find legal justifications for whatever their opinions are anyway.

He added, “This whole bullshit argument about, well, it’s settled law, so was segregation. Plessy v. Ferguson was settled law in 1896 and thank God somebody said, let’s unsettle it. So, it’s not — that’s a bullshit argument. It’s what you think, if you like babies, then you’re pro-life, and if you like women, you’re pro-choice. I like women.”

Maher further addressed the “domino theory” that overturning Roe would lead to the Supreme Court overturning its rulings on issues like interracial marriage by stating, “Clarence Thomas is [in] an interracial marriage. Do you think Clarence Thomas — I just — I feel like…abortion is unique. It is. Because people either — you just have this view that it’s murder — I could put the argument on a hat when people talk about a woman’s right, murder isn’t a right. If you think it’s murder — I don’t — again, crazy me.”

