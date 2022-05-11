Hassan: Biden ‘Needed to Do More Earlier’ on Inflation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) argued that President Joe Biden and the Biden administration “needed to do more earlier” to combat inflation.

She added, “I think, on inflation, the president and the administration needed to do more earlier. That’s why I’ve been pushing for things like suspending the gas tax, making sure that they’re releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. We need to work to lower prescription drug costs and work on things like childcare costs. And I believe the president understands what’s at stake with the Alito draft opinion. And I think we need to make sure, as we continue in this election cycle, getting ready for November, to make sure that voters understand who’s going to protect the fundamental rights of women and all Americans.”

