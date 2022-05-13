WH’s Bedingfield Pushes Back Against Calling Baby Formula Shortage a ‘Crisis’ — Not ‘About a Label’

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on Friday was reluctant to describe the current baby formula shortage across the country as a “crisis.”

Bedingfield said she did not think it was “about a label” and stressed the importance of fixing the shortage.

CNN “At This Hour” host Kate Bolduan asked, “Kate, at this point, do you, does the White House consider this a crisis?”

“Well, I don’t think it’s about a label,” Bedingfield replied. “I think it is about addressing directly the need that families all across the country have. Listen, I’m a mom. I have two young kids. I’m not terribly far removed from the days of feeding my kids with formula. I know, and we know, and the president knows how stressful this is for families across the country. It’s why he’s taken action.”

“Of course, you said if it’s for one family, Kate, it’s going to be a crisis. But … is there a hesitation against calling this a crisis if that’s what it is?” Bolduan followed up.

“I can tell you there is no hesitation against acting, which is what the president is doing, and it is what this administration is doing,” Bedingfield responded, noting the shortage was a result of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, MI, being shut down by the FDA.

