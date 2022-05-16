FDA Commisioner Califf on Baby Formula Shortage: ‘Within a Few Weeks We’ll Have Things Back to Normal’

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf on Monday suggested the baby formula shortage would soon be “back to normal.”

Califf told CNN’s “New Day” that is the crisis would be solved “within a few weeks” because the FDA was “doing everything we can” to “get it right.”

[I]t’s a terrible feeling when one is concerned about feeding a child,” Califf stated. “So, we’re doing everything we can 24/7 to work on this and get it right. Now, in terms of what we’re doing, we’re working with the manufacturers to increase their production, we’re working on the supply chain to get the right product to the right place at the right time, we’re working closely with Abbott to get that plant that was shut down up and operating as soon as possible. and we’re also working to make it possible to use formula that was intended for other countries in a set of announcements that I … anticipate will come out by the end of the day today.”

“[O]ver time, they should have a big effect because we’ll have access to a lot more formula from different manufacturers. This will gradually improve over a period of a few weeks, but we really do anticipate that within a few weeks, we’ll have things back to normal,” he added.

