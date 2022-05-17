Kennedy: Biden WH ‘Not Focused on the Issues that Are Worrying Ordinary Americans’

In a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) touched on the GOP resolution imploring the Biden administration to focus on combating crime and shoring up the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Kennedy, the resolution is intended to have the administration focus on “issues that moms and dads are worried about.”

“Well, you can lead a man to the presidency, but you can’t make him think,” Kennedy declared. “What our resolution is intended to do is to try to get the Biden administration to focus on those issues that moms and dads are worried about when they lie down to sleep at night and can’t — things like crime, things like the border, inflation, the baby food shortage. I don’t know if it will work, Will.”

Kennedy questioned if the resolution would work and slammed the White House for delegating “uber Washington insider elite” and “very, very woke” people who don’t understand the concerns of “ordinary Americans” to run the country.

“Who are his appointees? It’s an interesting mixture of two groups,” he outlined. “Number one, he has a bunch of uber Washington insider elite types who … haven’t been out of Washington mentally for more than 10 minutes in their lives. They think Washington is America, and America is Washington.”

Kennedy continued, “And the second group he has running the show, there is some overlap, I would describe as … the crunchy granola types who like to attend gender reveal parties. They are very, very woke. And they are just not focused on the issues that are worrying ordinary Americans right now. I’m not saying they don’t believe in democracy. They say they do, but they really believe in government by experts, and they think they are the experts, and they are smarter than ordinary Americans, and they are more virtuous, and that everybody ought to shut up and listen to them, and if we’re nice, they’ll let us eat meat occasionally.”

