Blackburn on Baby Formula Shortage: ‘This Never Needed to Happen’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed the Biden administration for the baby formula shortage crisis.

Blackburn hit the White House for waiting until the shortage became a crisis and then making the “wrong decision” on solving it. She said the shortage of formula “never needed to happen.”

“What does the administration do? They wait for a problem to become a crisis, they make the wrong decision, and then they have to come back and try to fix it, which is what they are doing now with the waivers and with the Defense Production Act,” Blackburn lamented. “This never needed to happen.”

“We have two children in Tennessee that have been hospitalized for lack of formula,” she continued. “Every time I talk with some of these parents, it is very emotional. I just — I cannot even — you are a mom, I’m a mom and a grandmom, and, you know, it is just heart-wrenching what these children are going through. And they are calling family members and friends in other states and saying, ‘Can you see if you can find some? I’ll pay you to FedEx it to me.'”

