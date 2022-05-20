Dem Rep. DeLauro Rips Biden WH for ‘Dragging Their Feet’ on Baby Formula Shortage

Thursday on “MSNBC Prime,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) blasted the Biden administration’s response to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

DeLauro noted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was slow to interview the Abbott Nutrition whistleblower despite having “suspicion” about the plant. She added the FDA was “culpable on dragging their feet” to ensure Abbott Nutrition was operating to FDA standard.

“Let me just put this into perspective — this is an issue of supply and an issue of food safety,” DeLauro said of the shortage.

“Now, let me just talk about the FDA because, in fact, in September, they looked at the plant,” she continued. “There was suspicion. In October, the whistleblower’s report. They didn’t do anything about interviewing the whistleblower until December. January, they went back into the plant, found the contamination, and then you have the recall in February. Now, the FDA is culpable on dragging their feet and not holding Abbott to an FDA standard. Both of those pieces are being investigated right now, and I’m engaged in that investigation, calling for an Inspector General investigation. But your point is that we needed to move and to move quickly, which is what we are doing.”

