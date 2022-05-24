MD Gov. Hogan: There Won’t ‘Be a Second Trump Term,’ So ‘I Don’t Want to Speculate on What It Might Look Like’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday was asked about the prospect of a second term for former President Donald Trump.

Hogan said he did not think there would “be a second Trump term,” so he refused to “speculate on what it might look like.” The governor added that he wanted “to take the Republican Party in a completely different direction.”

CNN “New Day” host Brianna Keilar asked Hogan, “Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Trump is a threat to democracy. He said that Trump would be emboldened in a second term, that he would be less restricted by a cabinet in a second term, and I know that you have some doubts as to whether Trump would run again, whether he should. Of course, it is possible, though. So, what do you think a second Trump term would look like?”

“Well, first of all, I don’t think there is going to be a second Trump term, and so I don’t want to speculate on what it might look like,” Hogan replied. “I’ve said for a long time I don’t think he is going to run. And even if he does run, I don’t think it’s any guarantee that he’s going to win.”

“So, I have been pushing to take the Republican Party in a completely different direction, and we’ve got a long time between now and the ’24 elections, and we ought to get through the 2022 elections first before we decide what the future looks like,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent