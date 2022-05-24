Mike Lee: The Left Despises SCOTUS ‘Because the Court Doesn’t Kowtow to Their Leftist Agenda’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) voiced his concern with the ongoing threats and protests directed at U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Between the threats directed at justices and the effort to expand and pack the court, Lee said that leftists “despise the court” because it “doesn’t kowtow to their leftist agenda.”

“I think it’s concerning to all of us that this is what the left is trying to do. The left is trying to delay the decision; the left is also trying to isolate those justices who might be inclined to sign on to Justice Alito’s opinion, which is correct,” Lee advised.

“I blame the left,” he added. “I blame political activists on the left, including politicians. I blame those people who are encouraging people to show up to the homes of individual justices. In fact, I described this; I predicted some of this in my book ‘Saving Nine,’ that if and when the Supreme Court got around to overturning Roe v. Wade, there’d be an effort to delegitimize and threaten and harass and intimidate those justices signing on to it, perhaps showing up at their homes. That’s, in fact, what they have done. I also blame those like Elizabeth Warren who are threatening to expand the court, to pack the court, to add additional seats so that President Biden can recreate the court in his own image. Look, they despise the court because the court doesn’t kowtow to their leftist agenda, and that’s a problem.”

