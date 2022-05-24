MSNBC’s Reid: Canada, Mexico Should Build Border Walls in Response to U.S. Mass Shootings

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Canada and Mexico should build walls along their borders with the United States because of the number of mass shootings.

Network contributor Matthew Dowd said, “They are not ever going to talk about what the problem is, which is access to guns. Access to guns without checks and without mental health confirmation. That’s what you’re going to hear from the Republicans. They will divert it, so they don’t have to talk about the real problem, which is access to guns.”

Reid said, “I’m sorry, but they will try that without any data because I just read this stat, and I’ll say it again. School shootings by country, you want to make it sound like the problem is the border, so the problem is coming over the border from Mexico? Good luck with that — 288 school shootings in the United States thus far this year, eight in Mexico, eight. We are scores of magnitude more dangerous on this side of the border than that one. Maybe Mexico should build a wall to keep the American mass shooters out because that would actually be more logical.”

Dowd said, “Joy, add Canada should build a wall. You know how many gun victims of gun violence in Canada last year? Nine hundred people were killed by gun violence in Canada last year, 30,000 in America.”

Reid concluded, “You know how many were killed in Canada in schools? Two. So it’s 228-2. Yeah, they should build a wall. They’d be safer. We are the ones who should be on the other side of the wall.”

