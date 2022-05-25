Scarborough Urges Manchin to ‘Do Something’ in Wake of Texas Shooting, Slams ‘Barbarians’ in GOP

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, that has reportedly left 19 children dead.

Scarborough blasted Republicans, who he said would argue that talking about gun safety legislation immediately after mass shootings was “too soon.” He called them “cowards” and “barbarians.”

“They’re cowards. They’re such cowards,” Scarborough declared. “And, of course, they don’t want to talk about it, just like January 6. Like we saw in the focus group, they want you to forget about it. … When was the right time to talk about 9/11?”

He added, “But these fools — well, they’re not fools. They know exactly what they’re doing. These barbarians, they get on TV, and they say, ‘Oh, let’s not talk about it now’ as five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11-year-old kids now in our schools from Newtown to Texas are getting gunned down by military weapons. So mutilated that their moms and dads can’t even recognize their faces, and Washington does nothing.”

Scarborough then turned to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and called on him to “do something” to increase gun safety in America.

“Hey, Joe Manchin, after Newtown, you did something, all right? Do something. Joe, I’m kind of tired. We’re friends. I’m just going to tell you, your old routine about, ‘Oh, it’s always this person, or it’s always that’ — Joe, why don’t you get out in front of something for once in five years and start talking about what you can do instead of what you can’t do because all you ever talk about is what you can’t do. You’re a Democrat that got this right after Newtown. And you pushed with Pat Toomey. You pushed with him on background checks. You need to do that again.”

“Ninety percent of Americans support background checks. Ninety percent,” he continued. “Almost two-thirds of Americans oppose military-style weapons. Almost two-thirds of Americans. [An] overwhelming number of Americans support gun safety laws that Congress will not pass.”

