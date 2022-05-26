Conway: Trump ‘Certainly Would Like to’ Run in 2024

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Donald Trump, advised that the former president “certainly would like to” run for office again in 2024.

According to Conway, Trump “knows there’s unfinished business” with him not getting a second term.

“Tell us, will President Trump run again in 2024?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“He’d like to,” Conway replied. “I speak with him frequently, and he certainly would like to because he knows there’s unfinished business. He sees what he could have done in the second term versus all the unraveling of the great policies.”

“Donald Trump’s like the rest of America,” she added. “He’s within that majority of all the polls, Republicans, independents and a growing number of Democrats and Biden voters, Maria, who say enough is enough. The inflation, immigration, border insecurity, Putin and Russia, Iran staring at Israel, no respect for manufacturing for these trade deals and enforcing them and making them really work for them. I think what Donald Trump did — he was great for the job creator, the job seeker but also the job holder, which is the majority of American households, who, Maria, unlike when our grandfathers had a job, people are saying ‘I have a job, but it’s no longer enough. We have two jobs in the household. When did it not become enough?'”

Conway concluded, “So, there’s unfinished business. I think whoever runs, Donald Trump will go first, and if he decides he does or doesn’t, whoever runs has to run as an America first candidate and reclaim those policies.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent